Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,878 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

