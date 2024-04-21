Moonbeam 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $282.21 million and $5.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,115,343,505 coins and its circulating supply is 857,544,863 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

