MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and $39,762.07 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

