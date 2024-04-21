MetisDAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.94 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $370.32 million and $14.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $65.75 or 0.00101019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,632,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,631,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 67.304974 USD and is up 7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $19,821,597.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

