McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.