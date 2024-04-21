Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

MPC stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.38. 1,748,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

