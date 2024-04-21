LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

