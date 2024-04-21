Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. 2,112,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,721. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

