Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $579,485.03

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $111.95 million and approximately $579,485.03 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 111,963,055 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

