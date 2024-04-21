Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3,111.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,655. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.