Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $214.69. 4,191,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.