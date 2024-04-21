Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $749.98. 867,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,054. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $805.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

