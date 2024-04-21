Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $118.40. 4,161,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 132.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

