Kujira Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $244.82 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $244.82 million and approximately $937,780.99 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 2.26924898 USD and is up 16.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,319,070.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

