iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,929,759 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

