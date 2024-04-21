iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $193.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

