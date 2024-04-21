iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 456,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

