iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

