iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

