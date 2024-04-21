iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.71. 1,463,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,759. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.