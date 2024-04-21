iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. 2,938,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

