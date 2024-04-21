Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 668,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

