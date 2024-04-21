Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.