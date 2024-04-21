Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 801,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

