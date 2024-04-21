Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

