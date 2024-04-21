Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 10,657,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,117. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

