Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $379.68 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $379.68 billion and approximately $9.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,162.09 or 0.04858325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00023396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,071,333 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

