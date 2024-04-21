Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.42. 1,791,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,899. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.57. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

