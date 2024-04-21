eCash Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $32.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,971.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00777794 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00108149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,691,173,423,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

