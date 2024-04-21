Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,916 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $158.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

