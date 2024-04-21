Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PEP stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

