Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,518,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

