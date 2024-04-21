Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.