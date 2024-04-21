DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $5.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00090390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00034820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

