Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

