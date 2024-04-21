Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,514,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

