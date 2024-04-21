Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

