Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

