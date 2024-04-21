Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. 6,966,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

