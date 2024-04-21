Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 156,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,463,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,800 shares of company stock worth $21,081,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. 8,489,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

