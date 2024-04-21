Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

