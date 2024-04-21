Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,935 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,168. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

