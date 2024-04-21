Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. 1,108,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

