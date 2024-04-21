Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,255 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,948. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

