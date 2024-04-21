Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

