Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 692,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

