CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0 %

PEG opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

