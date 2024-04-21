Contrasting Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 7.37% 4.11% 0.32% Triumph Financial 7.16% 4.22% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $424.07 million 0.81 $28.66 million $1.05 11.20 Triumph Financial $472.59 million 3.40 $41.08 million $1.31 52.56

This table compares Flushing Financial and Triumph Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flushing Financial and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Triumph Financial 1 4 0 0 1.80

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $65.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Flushing Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Flushing Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

