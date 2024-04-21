Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $98.24. 4,212,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

