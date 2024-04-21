Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 19,035 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

